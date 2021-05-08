MEMBERS of Griffithstown-based Zest for Life group have raised £440 after taking part in a marathon 'My Way Challenge'.
The money raised will help with the running costs of this lifeline for people with young onset dementia.
Nicky Deacon and Young Onset Dementia co-ordinator Laura Rehman
Walkers from Zest for Life take part in a marathon challenge
All members of the group have been diagnosed with young onset dementia or cognitive impairment.
Members each separately completed between two and three miles each of the group's marathon target before they got together to walk the last two miles together to complete the challenge.
More than 42,000 people have young onset dementia in the UK. Age Connects is a registered charity which offers a wide range of invaluable services including, home visits and group days.
As with many charities, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted greatly on fundraising events.
If you would like to support the walkers go to localgiving.org/fundraising/our marathonourway/