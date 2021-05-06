THE three men in the running to be Wales' next first minister have cast their votes in today's Senedd Election.

Labour's Mark Drakeford, Conservative Andrew RT Davies, and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price have been snapped casting their votes this morning.

No prizes for guessing who they voted for.

Polling stations across Wales are open until 10pm tonight, and votes will be counted from tomorrow, Friday, morning.

South Wales Argus: 06.05.21 Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, arrives with his wife Julia at his local Polling Station in Llancarfan in the Vale of Glamorgan, to cast his vote in the Welsh Parliamentary Elections

Mark Drakeford alongside his wife Clare voting at the polling station in St Catherine’s Church Hall, Cardiff. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on his way to vote in the Senedd election with his son at his local polling station Pontargothi Memorial Hall, Pontargothi, Carmarthen. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

