A STUDENT who attacked a member of staff at a doctors’ surgery was spared an immediate custodial sentence.
Ronan Carson, 19, of Usk Way, Newport, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and public disorder at St Paul’s Clinic on the city’s Palmyra Place.
The defendant also admitted two counts of criminal damage after he vandalised two doors at the surgery and a cell at Newport Central police station.
The offences took place on March 17.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard Carson’s sentence was suspended because of his “lack of previous convictions and his apparent remorse”.
He was sent to a young offender institution for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Carson was ordered to pay £678 in compensation and a surcharge.