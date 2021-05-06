PRINCE Charles has shared a message wishing his grandson Archie a happy birthday.

Archie, who turns two today will celebrate his birthday with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the US.

The Prince of Wales wished a happy birthday to his grandson on Twitter with a picture of his son, Prince Harry, although Meghan Markle is nowhere to be seen.

The picture shows Prince Harry holding Archie with Prince Charles standing alongside the pair.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall posted on Twitter: "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today."

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

The Queen also wished her great-grandson happy birthday.

A tweet from the official royal family account said: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

Charles was reunited with his son last month as Pr

MORE NEWS:

ince Harry travelled back from the US alone for the funeral of Prince Philip.

Harry travelled back to the UK without his wife, Meghan, who did not get medical clearance to travel as she is due to give birth this summer.

The Duchess of Sussex watched the service via live stream having been forced to stay away on medical advice.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will mark the second birthday of their son, Archie, who helped inspire his mother’s new picture book.

The duchess has revealed her son and husband and their special bond was the inspiration behind her first children’s publication, The Bench.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child has spent much of his life living in north America with his parents.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 2019 at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz, and a few days after his birth his parents proudly showed him to the world, before the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh saw him for the first time.

The little boy has only been seen rarely during the past 12 months, but did feature in a black and white video clip released in March, showing him walking along a beach watched by his parents and the family’s pet dog, Guy.

As he walked towards his father, who filmed the moment, the youngster ducked down and walked through the gap in his legs.

For his first birthday Harry and Meghan released a video of their boisterous son playing up for the camera as his mother read him the popular children’s tale Duck! Rabbit!

Fans will be hoping the couple follow royal tradition and release a picture of Archie to mark his second birthday.