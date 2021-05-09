ALDI is bringing back its famous Christmas mince pies to help Brits celebrate ‘Junemas’.

As anticipation builds for lockdown restrictions lifting completely on June 21, Brits are gearing up to enjoy the Christmas we never had on June 25.

With limited celebrations in December amid coronavirus lockdown restrictions research has shown that nearly half of Brits (47 per cent) are planning to celebrate ‘Junemas’ with friends and family next month.

It’s clear with December lockdown now a distant memory, the thought of Christmas and being reunited with our friends and family has us feeling all sentimental.

And to help Brits celebrate the festivities, Aldi is bringing back its popular Specially Selected Mini Mince Pies.

When asked what festive food they would most like to see back on shelves this Junemas, half of Brits (49 per cent) listed mince pies as their quintessential Christmas treat.

Web searches for ‘mince pies’ also went up by an incredible 25 per cent in April alone, as the nation prepares to celebrate Christmas this summer.

With 81 per cent of people planning a lockdown-lifting party, the most popular celebration is set to be with our closest friends, with more than 70 per cent of those polled looking forward to being reunited with pals they’ve missed, closely followed by get-togethers with extended family (62 per cent).

Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi, commented: “The first Friday post-lockdown will feel like Christmas, as we all get to meet up with friends and family after months apart.

“We thought let’s make it a Junemas to remember by bringing back the nations festive favourite - mince pies - to help celebrate this very special occasion!”

Aldi’s Specially Selected Mini Mince Pies will be available for £1.79 in-store nationwide from June 21.

Follow Aldi as it gears up for the summer celebrations on #AldiJunemas where shoppers can cast their vote on what other yuletide favourites they would like to see back in store for Junemas.

