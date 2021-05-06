A TEENAGER charged with heroin and crack cocaine trafficking offences has been refused bail.
Jerome Winter, 19, East Dock Road, Newport, faces allegations of possessing the class A drugs with intent to supply.
The defendant has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
His bail application at Cardiff Crown Court was turned down by Judge Niclas Parry.
MORE NEWS: Sex attacker ‘laughed and grinned’ during hospital assault on woman
Winter was remanded in custody.
He was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by Nuhu Gobir.
The defendant is next due to appear in court on May 25.
Comments are closed on this article.