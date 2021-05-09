AN INTERACTIVE map shows how many car crimes have been reported across Newport.
As society starts to unlock again, people will start to explore different parts of the county to visit loved ones, have a long-awaited haircut and visit their favourite pub.
But how do you know the safest streets to park in if you're new to an area?
A tool created by Co-op Insurance has revealed the number of vehicle crimes in any area - and what roads it is happening in the most.
Vehicle crimes is a broad term, but it can be anything from vehicle theft, theft from a vehicle and vandalism.
The interactive map uses data published by the Home Office covering July 2020 to December 2020.
Users can search crime rates in their area by entering a postcode or location into the search bar.
The results are displayed in three coloured circles: red indicates an area that has had six or more incidents, orange shows streets that have seen three to five car crimes and yellow means there have been between zero and two incidents.
If you're planning on travelling further afield, the data spans across England and Wales.
Below are the ten areas of Newport with most reports of vehicle crime over the last six months.
- Commercial Road - eight
- Cardiff Road - eight
- Clarence Place - eight
- Albert Street - seven
- South Market Street - six
- Belle Vue Terrace - six
- Alma Street - six
- Kingsway - six
- Vancouver Drive - six
- Old Cardiff Road - five