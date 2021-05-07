A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

PAIGE JODIE ELLIS WYATT, 29, of Dickens Drive, Gaer, Newport, was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after she admitted stealing a mobile phone during a burglary at AB Florist on Commercial Road and failing to surrender.

She was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £128 surcharge.

RICHARD ANTHONY TAYLOR, 54, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted causing criminal damage to a sign at Tantastic on Commercial Street in Tredegar.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

RIKKI CHARLES FULLER, 33, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £491 in costs, a fine and surcharge

DWAYNE ALEXANDER SPLATT, 41, of Prince Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £504 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the possession of heroin.

DONNA LOUISE ESSERY, 50, of Brynglas Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £424 in costs, a fine and surcharge after it was proven in her absence that she failed to report an accident.

Her driving record was endorsed with seven points.

SIOBHAN HEARD, 31, of The Avenue, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 21 days for driving without insurance.

She was ordered to pay £580 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

DAVID WAYNE ANDREWS, 27, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis and being drunk and disorderly in public at Caerphilly Railway Station’s car park.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL SIDNEY, 40, St Johns Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour on Alexandra Road.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

GLANVILLE DANIEL JOHN JONES, 36, of Glan Ffrwd, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £812 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEAN MICHAEL ROWE, 55, of Highmead, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £304 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTY MAURICE ZAHRA, 41, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was conditionally discharged for four months after he admitted possession of etizolam, a class C drug.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL MARK WHITTAKER, 36, of Forst Place, Blackwood, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MARK CHARLES JONES, 32, of Queen's Hill, Dingestow, Monmouthshire, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of gin from Marks & Spencer.

He was ordered to pay £127 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

SIMONE ALBORIONO, 39, of Kingsway, Newport, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 85mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DENISE BARRON, 54, of Ystrad Street, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

LEWIS STEPHEN BENNETT, 26, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL BENNETT, 55, of School Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £506 in a fine, costs for speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.