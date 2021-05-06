A WOMAN has been arrested for allegedly threatening to stab a person in a Powys town.
Armed police officers attended the incident in Ystradgynlais on Wednesday evening (May 5).
The Joint Firearms Unit of Dyfed-Powys, South Wales and Gwent police forces tweeted that they had "detained a female in possession of a knife who made threats to stab another".
They added that the incident had been brought to a "safe conclusion" with support from authorised firearms officers.
