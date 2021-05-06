AN ARTIST took advantage of some good weather to complete a piece of art on a South Wales beach, which has grabbed plenty of attention.
Jon Foreman, from Sculpt the World, is well known for his land art styles, creating pieces via stones, leaves, sand or whatever crosses his path.
With over 292,000 followers on Facebook, the Pembrokeshire-based artist has once again created some beauty from a beach.
The artwork on Lindsway Bay has already gained reactions from over 11,000 people in awe of its design.
"Utterly amazing," "absolutely incredible," and "perfect" were just some of the hundreds of positive comments on only his latest work.
Jon said: "I wanted to do this one for a while, it's great to do this drawing style again and get lost in the process. Good weather always helps, too.
"This illusion isn't nearly as complex as you'd expect, just a bunch of circles really. Then I just add in all the patterns like many of my previous works."
To see more of Jon's work across the county, visit his website: www.sculpttheworld.smugmug.com