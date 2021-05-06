NEWPORT’s Riverfront Theatre will be hosting an outdoor performance from a popular theatre company later this month.

Theatr Iolo will be bringing their first show since the winter lockdown to the city. They will be bringing a spring version of their popular production HOOF! On May 16-18.

It will be a 20-minute performance and star three tap-dancing deer who stumble across an old theatre. It has been created with Kitsch & Sync. It will be toured across South Wales and for many premises, it will be the first live performance since March last year.

Theatr Iolo artistic director Lee Lyford said: “HOOF! was very well received by audiences last December, but unfortunately many missed out due to the sudden lockdown over the winter months. We really wanted to finish what we’d started and so have given the production a whole new look and feel; one that is quite literally full of the joys of spring!

“This year we’re also able to visit more venues, some of which have been closed for over 12 months. We’re thrilled to be returning to venues and to make the start of their gradual re-opening with a production that can be performed safely in the open air.”

Theatre Iolo created their travelling theatre last year after a capital grant from the Arts Council of Wales’ cultural recovery fund. They bought a second-hand exhibition trailer and transformed it into a travelling theatre. The outdoor stage also has a solar powered battery, making travelling more environmentally friendly.

Mr Lyford said: “We were determined to find a way to make live theatre despite the pandemic and do it safely in a way that our audiences could trust. The grant we received from the Arts Council of Wales has enabled us to create a travelling theatre that we will be able to use for many years to come. We can now create fully staged, albeit small scale, outdoor productions that audiences can enjoy in the open air, at a safe distance from others.”

At the performance, there will be no more than 30 members of the audience, with families up to six allocated a standing area upon arrival.

HOOF! is created for families with children aged four and above but younger children and babies are welcome. All groups must have at least one child. Tickets are either £5 or £6 depending on venue and must be booked in advance from the venue. Babies under the age of one are free and all members of the group, including babies, must have a ticket.

Tour dates

The Riverfront, Newport

16 – 18 May 2021

newportlive.co.uk

MEMO Arts Centre, Barry

22 & 23 May 2021

memoartscentre.co.uk

Chapter, Cardiff

28 May - 1 June 2021

chapter.org

Llanrumney Hall, Cardiff*

3 – 5 June 2021

llanrumneyhall.org

Kitchener Primary School, Cardiff*

7 – 9 June 2021

Bryngarw Country Park, Bridgend

11 – 13 June 2021

bryngarwcountrypark.co.uk

*Please note that performances at Llanrumney Hall are exclusively for the local residents. Please contact the venue for more information. Performances at Kitchener Primary School are exclusively for the children that attend Kitchener Primary School.

For full details, visit https://www.theatriolo.com/hoof-spring-2021