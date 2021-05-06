CROWDS lined the streets in Newport today to pay their respects to a beloved club and pub stalwart.

The funeral of John Pisani took place on Thursday at St Mary's Royal Catholic Church, in Stow Hill.

Prior to the service, a horse-drawn cortege travelled along Christchurch Road, Church Road, Caerleon Road, Clarence Place, Queensway, Bridge Street, North Street, Cambrian Road and Stow Hill.

Mourners lined Cambrian Road to applaud as Mr Pisani passed by.

While more gathered outside St Mary's Royal Catholic Church to listen to his service which was played out on a speaker system to those who were unable to enter the church.

John Pisani from Pill, died in his sleep on Monday April 19, aged 69.

Born in Malta, Mr Pisani came to Newport with family when he was a baby, and has lived in the city ever since - apart from a brief stint at college in Birmingham.

Mr Pisani began working aged 11. After college he returned to the area to take up an apprenticeship at Llanwern Steelworks.

He later owned multiple car show rooms, convenience stores and video stores, before owning his first pub.

He went on to become one of the most well known property owners in the city, with premises such as The Trout and The Greyhound, where he became known and respected.

Mr Pisani is survived by loving wife and “soulmate” of 49 years Marilyn, his brother Dennis, three daughters Nicola, Rachel and Leah, his son-in-law, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

When not busy looking after his properties Mr Pisani loved sports, and was the chairman of the Gwent FA and the Referees’ Association, as well as the city’s Pub Watch.

He was at his happiest when on holiday in Benidorm and Blackpool with his family.

In a tribute following his death, his family said: “He was an incredible man who really enjoyed his family holidays, parties and events.

“He greatly supported his grandchildren with their out-of-school activities.

“He was always the life and soul of the party.

“We have been overwhelmed with the many messages, phone calls, comments and photos of condolence and support.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for the support they have shown us at this difficult time.”