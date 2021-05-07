A NEW COUNCILLOR has been co-opted onto Blaenavon Town Council.

Marc Harris, managing director of The Lion Hotel, was selected for co-option at the full council meeting on Wednesday, April 28.

Mr Harris will be continuing a family legacy, with his father Roy having also been a town councillor.

READ MORE:

“As a Blaenavon resident and business owner, I’d like to help our town to grow and thrive in these trying times,” said Mr Harris. “I feel honoured to be chosen to join the council and to represent and serve the people of Blaenavon.

“The council does some great work and I know there are many projects and exciting opportunities coming up which local people will be able to get involved with.

“The current council team is incredibly diverse and proactive, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Mr Harris grew up in the area, attending Hillside Primary School and Abersychan Comprehensive, before moving on to study at Pontypool College and then Swansea University.

In his youth, he played for both Blaenavon Blues and Blaenavon RFC, and while studying at Pontypool and Swansea, worked as a lifeguard at Blaenavon Recreation Centre.

Mr Harris joined the newly refurbished Lion Hotel as general manager when it reopened in 2014, before being made managing director in 2017.

During his time at The Lion, he has organised popular festivals and events, including Lion Live and the re-enactment of the Blaenavon Riot of 1868.

Mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Alan Jones said: “Marc has helped make the Lion an award-winning hotel, and been the brains behind some fantastic events enjoyed by the whole community.

“He’s already worked with us in recent years, and we’ve seen first-hand how committed and passionate he is about providing people with first class service.

“We’re more than pleased to have him contribute to our future plans.”