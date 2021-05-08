MEASURES have been put in place to address concerns over speeding on two main roads in Blaenavon.

Residents voiced their concerns to the Argus' sister paper the Pontypool Free Press last year, describing the issue as "frightening".

Addressing the concerns, Blaenavon Town Council has now installed traffic calming measures on Cwmavon Road and Varteg Road.

Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) have been been installed on the roads - which have both been highlighted as particular hotspots for speeding - in an attempt to slow motorists coming into town.

The issue of speeding has been a problem in the town for a number of years, and the town council reported the issue has "worsened considerably" during the periods of lockdown over the past year.

Torfaen County Borough Council had a number of SIDS in storage and donated them to the town council.

The newly installed Speed Indicator Device on Cwmavon Road heading into Blaenavon. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council.

The town council then funded the installation of the devices, costing £2,500.

“The SIDs will act as a reminder to motorists that they are entering a 30mph area,” said mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Alan Jones. “They’re not speed cameras, but they will give us the opportunity to capture data on traffic speeds and to use that - if necessary - to apply for and introduce further traffic calming measures.

The newly installed Speed Indicator Device on Varteg Road heading into Blaenavon. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council.

“We’re very grateful to Torfaen council’s principal traffic management and road safety officer Craig Williams for all the work he’s carried out on the project for us over the past year, and also to SSE Electrical Contractors for installing them.

“We’re hopeful that the SIDs will create a safer environment for local residents, children and animals – and give reassurance that the council is listening to them.”