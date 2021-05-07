A MAN is to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to a firearms offence and assault.
Gary Ansen, 40, of Alicia Crescent, Newport, admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the offences took place in Newport on July 3, 2020.
Ansen’s sentencing was adjourned until May 27 so that a report could be prepared.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
He was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Heath Edwards.