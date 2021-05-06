A POLICE operation in South Wales has taken more than 200 weapons and £4 million worth of drugs off the streets in the past year.
South Wales Police’s Operation Sceptre Team has taken 228 weapons off the streets and seized £4.47 million worth of drugs and £486,000 in cash.
They have also made 532 arrests between April 2020 and March 2021.
Superintendent Esyr Jones, force lead for tackling serious violence, said: “The Op Sceptre Team are relentlessly pursuing those involved in serious violence and associated criminality, to protect those being exploited and to keep our streets safe.
“South Wales is a safe place to live, to work and to be, but we will never be complacent, and tackling the harm that knife crime and serious violence cause is an absolute priority for South Wales Police.
“And while we know it can be difficult to speak up if you think someone is carrying a knife, by doing so you can help ensure that weapon can’t be used to cause serious injury, or worse. Ultimately, that means you could save a life.”
You can contact the force through https://bit.ly/SWPReportOnline, send a message to their social media pages or email PublicServiceCentre@south-wales.police.uk
In an emergency always dial 999.