A CAMPAIGN has been launched to carry out repairs at one of Wales' most historic - and haunted - houses.

Plas Teg, situated off the A541 Mold to Wrexham road near Pontblyddyn in Flintshire, is one of the most important Jacobean houses in Wales.

The impressive country house was saved in 1986 by Cornelia Bayley, who turned 80 earlier this year, when she restored the property first as her home before opening the doors to the public for tours and events.

Among the most popular events were ghost tours, earning the house the reputation as the most haunted in Wales.

But now time has taken its toll on the building and vital stabilisation work needs to be completed so Plas Teg can once again welcome visitors.

Jamie Bolton, of Plas Teg Trust, has set up a GoFundMe campaign with a target of £10,000 to support the restoration work.

Cornelia Bayley, present owner of the house

He said: "Cornelia Bayley saved Plas Teg over 35 years ago this year. But now, we need your help!

"Plas Teg is a Grade l listed home in North Wales and is considered to be one of the finest examples of Jacobean architecture in Wales.

"The house is also said to be one of the most haunted houses in the country and has appeared on many TV programmes, such as Most Haunted UK, Extreme Ghost Stories, Country House Rescue and Ghost Hunting with Girls Aloud.

"Plas Teg requires urgent repairs, such as roof repairs &and timber treatment. The costs are in excess of £10,000. We know that times are tough at the moment, but all help is really appreciated and will go a long way.

"Join me in making a difference by raising funds to preserve and secure the future of Plas Teg."

Some work has already been carried out during lockdown.

Jamie added: "We started to fundraise on Facebook via the donate section of our website last month, we raised £1,000. These funds have helped us to begin restoring one of the towers."

For more information or to make a donation visit https://gofund.me/a53a354d

History of Plas Teg:

Sir John Trevor built Plas Teg in about 1610 in the Jacobean style, utilising the Renaissance concept of symmetry, of proportion and elegance. The house is built upon a cross-hall plan, with the great chamber above and a cross axial gallery to the second floor, which was inspired by Serlio. Due to this, the house was divided into “public” and “service” halves on either side of the main hall. The “public” section included the principal staircase, withdrawing room, parlour, great chamber and study. While the “service” section included the servant quarters, kitchens, offices, a secondary staircase and a buttery in the north tower.

The original design was altered during the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries by Lady Dacre and the Trevor-Ropers. The house remained in the family’s hands until the end of the eighteenth century when it was bequeathed to a cousin by marriage. They assumed the surname Trevor-Roper and resided at Plas Teg spasmodically until it was sold just after the end of the Second World War.

Cornelia Bayley purchased Plas Teg in 1986 and has restored the house back to its former glory.

In 2009, on the advice of Ruth Watson and Country House Rescue, Cornelia set up the ‘Friends of Plas Teg’ with a view to creating a charitable trust to help preserve, protect and promote #PlasTeg. Alongside this, as part of Cornelia’s vision, the National Trust purchased the surrounding estate which included the parkland and walled garden, whilst Plas Teg and its contents are to be bequeathed to the National Trust by Cornelia on her death.