A WOMAN from Penarth ran 30km last weekend to raise money in memory of her friend who died suddenly last year.

Verity Louise Tucker, 22, completed the run on Saturday, May 1, after giving herself a month to prepare while currently undertaking a PGCSE to become a secondary school maths teacher.

The run started in Talbot reen and ended in Cardiff Bay by the Millennium Centre.

Miss Tucker was joined by her two friends Zoe Fullbrook and Sian Smith, who agreed to join her in raising money for her friend Mason Ah-Mun who died on March 11, 2020 at the age of 21 to sudden arrythmia death syndrome (SADS).

Miss Tucker (middle) was joined by her two friends Zoe Fullbrook and Sian Smith

Both were former pupils of Farfield Primary and in the same class.

“He will always be in my heart and will be beside me each and every day - I hope I have and continue to make him proud. We love him and miss him so much,” she said.

“I think his family are absolutely incredible, their strength and love is immense. You can totally see where Mason got his beautiful personality from.

Mason Ah-Mun died at the age of 21

“I am so honoured to have been able to do this for them all. They will always have my heart.”

Mason’s family decided to set up a free phone app called MAS (Moving Around Safely) which allows people to locate their closest defibrillator and can be used across the UK.

Setting up an app costs money, so Maxine Ah-Mun, Mason’s mum, set up a small business selling soups.

“One day I saw Maxine was selling soups during the week called @Soup_a_soup on Instagram,” added Miss Tucker.

“She sells them in Penarth and can be pre ordered by messaging her on Instagram or Facebook.

“I contacted Maxine, checking in on her, and asked about the app and how the money raising was going and asked if I could help at all.

Mason (right) with his mum Maxine Ahmun and brother Benjamin Ahmun

“I have never been a runner - always struggled with it, but started doing short runs during lockdown just for fitness and then started running for charity.”

In April 2020, during first lockdown, she completed 30 miles in nine days for Alzheimer’s Society and during January of this year raised money for Maggie’s Charity where she ran 50 miles throughout the month.

“So, for MAS app, I set up a fundraiser with just giving to raise money. Our aim was to raise £5250 but we are now exceeding £7000,” she said.

At the end of her run she was met by lots of Mason’s family and friends, as well as her own.

To donate head to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/verity-tucker?utm_term=Qm8rWVAgk.

“It was incredible and I am honoured to have been able to do this for them and for the memory of Mason," she added.