A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MARK SAMUELS, 44, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

JODY EVANS, 45, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 19 weeks after he admitted assaulting a police officer, racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, assault by beating and theft.

He was ordered to pay £338 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM SMYTH, 29, of Ennerdale Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEONA JADE JOYNES, 24, of Gellideg Street, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty.

She must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

RHYS MARC ROBERTS, 40, of Conway Croft, Newport, was banned from driving for 56 days for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL DAVID TYLER, 29, of Commercial Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing 16 etizolam tablets, a class C drug.

STEPHEN PHELPS, 30, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and driving with a defective tyre.

He was ordered to pay £1,300 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MARIA HALL, 75, of Gordon Avenue, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone, Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIAN MARIE JENKINS, 44, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 in Tirphil, Caerphilly.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

KATIE MILLINER, 30, of Queen's Hill Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JERRY MORGAN, 72, of Crown Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARL POCOCK, 33, of Sedgemoor Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL POOLE, 37, of Gladstone Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM JOHN WATTS, 19, of Princess Court, Sirhowy, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN RICHARD WELCH, 48, of Oak Grove, Cwmfelinfach, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Risca Road, Rogerstone, Newport.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MATTHEW RICHARD HEWER, 35, of Little Mill, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.