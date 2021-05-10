A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

BRYONY PREECE, 20, of Nash Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TONI BELL, 32, of Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months, after she pleaded guilty to wounding.

She must complete 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme and a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

Bell must pay her victim £800 in compensation.

CALLUM MCCARTHY, 19, of Dan Y Coed, Clydach, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS COOK, 21, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH BREENE, 26, of Pengam Street, Glan-Y-Nant, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MASON WILLIAMS, 27, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving while disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH PAUL WALLACE, 42, of Bryn Yr Orsaf, North Cornelly, Bridgend, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on the A48 in Newport with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAMIEN BEYNON, 27, of Aneurin Avenue, Blackwood, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

LLOYD EVANS, 49, of Trem Groeswen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine.

LEIGHTON GRANT PEARCE, 32, of Chelmer Walk, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

STEPHEN PAUL DAVIES, 58, of Glasllwch Crescent, Newport, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he admitted the criminal damage of a clamp belonging to

Andrew James Enforcement. He was ordered to pay £207 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

JASON WHITEHEAD, 50, of Red Lodge Lane, Brockweir, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A466 in Tintern.

He was ordered to pay £660 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

RICHARD JOSEPH HAYNES, 30, of Gordon Road, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for six months after he admitted taking a vehicle without consent.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.