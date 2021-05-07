PHILLIP Schofield was reportedly left “distressed” over a leak of Snapchat messages “leaked” by a TikTok user.

Social media sensation Oli O’Toole, 21, shocked his 74,000 followers when he posted a viral video that said: "Me when people find out me and Phillip Schofield Snapchat x"

Mr O’Toole claimed to have been sharing messages with the host of This Morning for three years.

After the video attracted online trolls, Mr O'Toole deleted the video and clarified that he meant no harm and was simply following an online trend.

Mr Schofield, 56, hosts a string of ITV shows including This Morning with Holly Willoughby every Monday to Thursday.

A friend of Mr Schofield told The Sun: “Phil is the most caring and kind-hearted person and he if a fan messages him he will always try and reply.

“There was nothing strange or out of the ordinary about him replying to a fan and seeing suggestions from online trolls it could be something else was really saddening for him."

They added: “Oli didn’t appear to think about the consequences of posting a video like that. It’s blowing over now but it still wasn’t very nice and at the time felt rather distressing.

“Phil will always go out of his way to make his fans feel special and will talk to everyone.”

Mr O’Toole has since taken to Instagram to try and explain his actions and clarify the messages.

He said: “This is crazy to write but let me explain.

“Phillip Schofield replied to me (a fan) about four times in the space of three years. I posted it as part of a trend on TikTok.

“There is no story, depth or underlying thing. Stop trying to make it something it isn’t.”

Mr Schofield is a familiar face on our TV screens hosting shows such as Dancing on Ice and The Cube.

Last year he announced that he was gay on the show which sparked an outpouring of support from viewers and his TV partner Holly Willoughby.

He has two children from his marriage to wife Stephanie Lowe, 57.