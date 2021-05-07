A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with the knifepoint robbery of a boy’s £3,500 electric bike along a canal bank.

The 17-year-old, from Newport, is accused of committing a robbery at the city’s Monmouthshire and Brecon canal near Malpas Lane on April 29.

The defendant is also accused of the robbery of a mountain bike and £30 cash two days before.

He denies the charges and has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of having a knife in public.

The boy was remanded into youth detention at Newport Magistrates’ Court and is due to appear again on May 12.