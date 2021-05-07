A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with the knifepoint robbery of a boy’s £3,500 electric bike along a canal bank.
The 17-year-old, from Newport, is accused of committing a robbery at the city’s Monmouthshire and Brecon canal near Malpas Lane on April 29.
The defendant is also accused of the robbery of a mountain bike and £30 cash two days before.
He denies the charges and has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of having a knife in public.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile, 19, filmed himself sexually abusing young girl
The boy was remanded into youth detention at Newport Magistrates’ Court and is due to appear again on May 12.
Comments are closed on this article.