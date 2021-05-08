A MAN has admitted outraging public decency after he appeared “almost fully naked at a hotel reception desk in front of guests and staff”.
Mark Harris, 46, was conditionally discharged following his guilty plea to committing the offence at Newport’s Ibis Hotel last month.
The city’s magistrates’ court heard how the defendant had urinated on sliding doors and a window.
Harris, of Malpas Road, Newport, also admitted public disorder and criminal damage.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile ‘without limits’ jailed over ‘worst child abuse images imaginable'
The offences took place on April 29.
The defendant was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.