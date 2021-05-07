MORE than 100 firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a block of flats in London thought to be finished with similar cladding to that used on Grenfell Tower.

Videos and pictures shared on social media show smoke bellowing from New Providence Wharf on Friday morning as fire crews rushed to the scene.

Videos also showed firefighters mounted on ladders as they tackled the blaze.

According to reports, 20 fire engines were called to the fire in East London.

Three floors of the 19-storey tower were affected as Andrew Wood, councillor for Canary Wharf ward in Tower Hamlets, tweeted about the incident.

He said: "As you can see fire spread up outside of New Providence Wharf Very lucky that @LondonFire ladders could reach high enough to put water on the fire from outside. "Their ladders go up to around 40 meters. Tallest new residential tower in the area 239 meters."

The London Fire Brigade said: “Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on Fairmont Avenue in Poplar.

“Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block. Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight.

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 13 calls to the fire. ‘The Brigade was called at 0855. Fire crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. ‘The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

Residents have been campaigning to remove cladding from the building since the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster which killed 72 people.