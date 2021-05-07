TWO men started a mass brawl in a pub which saw drinkers being punched and kicked on the floor.

Kane Parfitt and Jordan Cromie “ignited the free-for-all” at the John Fielding Wetherspoons in Cwmbran after being told off for not observing social distancing rules.

Parfitt was found unconscious outside the pub and suffered a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull following the early hours of the morning punch-up.

Trouble flared after a Wetherspoons manager had asked a group of a group of around 10 customers to sit down in accordance with coronavirus regulations.

James Evans, prosecuting said: “It is our case that it was these defendants who ignited a free-for-all and were involved in a brawl.

“At one stage, three or four men were punching a single man on the floor.”

“Mr Parfitt was ejected by door staff and started to pick on someone outside.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how William Carpenter was assaulted by the pair after Cromie was also thrown out of the pub.

Their victim was kicked and punched.

Mr Evans added: “Mr Parfitt was found unconscious outside when the police arrived.

“He had been hit with considerable force and was seen flying through the air.”

Parfitt, 24, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon, pleaded guilty to affray and assault by beating.

Cromie, 25, of Gelli Rhwy Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, also admitted affray and assault by beating.

The offences took place at around 1am on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Parfitt had no previous convictions.

Cromie had four previous convictions for 18 offences.

These included threats to kill, public disorder and dangerous driving.

Gareth Williams, representing Parfitt, said: “He had been seriously assaulted. He was in hospital for a number of days.

“The defendant had a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.

“He is very, very disappointed in himself. He said, ‘It’s just not me.’ He’s mortified.”

Claire Pickthall, mitigating for Cromie, said: “He’s appalled by his own involvement.

“The defendant said no one should have to witness what went on that night.”

She added: “He has established his own successful business and is a good father to his daughter.”

Judge Wayne Beard told the pair: “This was described as a free-for-all. Alcohol is an aggravating factor.

“Parfitt, you were seriously assaulted. Some might say you got your just deserts.”

Parfitt was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cromie was handed an 18-month community order and told to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Both defendants must each pay £265 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.