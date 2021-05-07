SENEDD members who will not be running for re-election in May have made their final speeches to the Welsh Parliament, reflecting on achievements, sharing messages of hope for the future, and urging change.

At least nine serving MSs will not be returning to the Senedd chamber, although more may also be departing if voters opt for a change in May.

In the final Senedd session before polling day, they were given an opportunity to say goodbye.

Presiding officer (Llywydd) Elin Jones paid tribute to three late Senedd members – Carl Sargeant, Steffan Lewis, and Mohammad Asghar – before inviting the departing MSs to make a farewell speech.

READ MORE:

Education minister Kirsty Williams has represented the Brecon and Radnorshire constituency for the Welsh Liberal Democrats since 1999, also serving as the party's leader in Wales for a total of eight years.

She told the Senedd it had been "a pleasure" to serve in the Welsh Parliament, where members had built, and were continuing to build, "a democracy fit for all the people of our nation".

Independent MS Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas and Lib Dem MS Kirsty Williams hold positions in the current Welsh Government.

The minister said there was "honour in finding common ground for the common good across parties and policies".

She added: "Differences are healthy, but lacking basic values, decency and respect certainly isn't, and in maintaining that respect for each other, we must always remember that this project is bigger than any one of us."

Ann Jones has served as the Senedd's deputy presiding officer since 2016. Serving the Vale of Clwyd constituency for Welsh Labour Co-operative Party, she is another representative of the original "class of 1999", as Ms Williams labelled it.

Former first minister Carwyn Jones and the Senedd's deputy presiding officer Ann Jones are the two Labour MSs standing down.

In her final words to the Senedd, Ms Jones reflected on the growing maturity of the chamber's responsibilities, from early days debating regulations on Egyptian potatoes.

Describing herself as "not a shrinking violet", Ms Jones said she had "never been afraid" to stand up for her personal and party's beliefs.

"I've been immensely proud of spreading our story and our new innovative ways of working, and sharing my passion for equality, social justice and fairness most widely," she told colleagues. "Those passions that brought me into politics still spur me on to recognise that there's still so much more to do."

Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas is the MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, representing the seat for Plaid Cymru between 1999 and 2016 before becoming and independent member. He served as the Senedd's first presiding officer (Llywydd) until 2011.

After thanking the Senedd's staff and his constituents, Baron Elis-Thomas said goodbye to colleagues with a warning on the future of devolution.

He said he was seeing signs that people "further east" of Wales were "eager to weaken devolution within the UK once again".

The Welsh Parliament's challenge was now, he said, to "work with our brothers and sisters in Scotland and particularly in Northern Ireland, as well as in England, in order to safeguard the diversity of this strange United Kingdom".

Welsh Conservatives MS Angela Burns has represented the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituency since 2007.

She thanked members for "your companionship, for friendship, for cross-party relationships that we've forged over the years" and urged the Senedd to remember there was "more than just politics at play" in the Welsh Parliament.

"It's democracy, and we need to cherish that democracy and to make it grow," she said, adding: "The awkward squad, the backbenchers, the individuals with strong views, are the grist to the mill, and it makes us all better."

Welsh Conservatives David Melding will be leaving the Senedd in May.

Suzy Davies has represented the South Wales West region for the Welsh Conservatives for the past decade.

She told the Senedd the current political climate reminded her of 1979 – when in a referendum Welsh voters overwhelmingly rejected devolution.

Ms Davies said she felt again in Wales the "feeling of disruption and threat and fear and powerlessness, and the mass responses to long-standing injustices".

But she told colleagues she rejected the notions that "devolution will lead inexorably to independence or that it should be scrapped".

She also called on the political parties to improve equal representation, saying the Senedd "responds better to the needs of Wales when it reflects its population".

David Melding has been the MS for the South Wales Central region since 1999 and was the Senedd's deputy presiding officer between 2011 and 2016.

In his final remarks to the Senedd he reflected on his work to improve and secure children's rights.

"There is much work that we've done and much, much more to do to ensure that care-experienced young people get the best chance possible in life," he said.

He told colleagues it had been his "proudest moment in professional life" to sit in the inagural meeting of what was then the National Assembly for Wales.

Plaid Cymru MS Bethan Sayed (left) and Welsh Conservatives MS Suzy Davies both represent the South Wales West region and are standing down.

Bethan Sayed has represented the South Wales West region for Plaid Cymru since 2007.

She used her final speech to call for gender equality and more support for parents.

"We are far from achieving a feminist society, or even an equal one," she told colleagues, adding: "If we want politics to be truly representative, we have to go further to change our culture. The next Senedd must make it an early priority."

Former Welsh Labour leader and first minister Carwyn Jones will not be standing at this year's election, but did not give a farewell speech.

• This article was updated at 8.15am on March 29 to reflect Nick Ramsay's decision to run as an independent candidate in Monmouth. Read the full report on that announcement here.