FIFTEEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today - including nine in Newport - among 47 across Wales.

Wales' coronavirus rolling weekly case rate remains under 10 per 100,000, with the rate for the week to May 2, the latest available, at 9.7 per 100,000.

The rolling weekly case rate across Gwent for the week to May 2 is 13.3 per 100,000.

Gwent has now gone 19 days without a new confirmed coronavirus death, the longest period since last summer, and there have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus today in the rest of Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,773, including 41,592 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales now stands at 5,552, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales rose by more than 11,600 yesterday, to 1,895,998. And more than 16,100 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 815,043 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Blaenau Gwent (2.9 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the second lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas, to May 2. Monmouthshire (7.4) has the 10th lowest rate in Wales.

Newport (23.3 per 100,000) continues to have the highest rate in Wales, for the week to May 2. Torfaen (12.8) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (12.1) has the sixth highest.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect, often on a daily basis in terms of rolling weekly case rates.

Fifteen council areas in Wales currently have rolling weekly case rates of below 10 per 100,000, with only Newport having a rate above 20 per 100,000.

Denbighshire continues to have a zero rolling weekly case rate - to May 2 - the lowest in the UK.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 2 is one per cent. Newport (2.2 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Newport - nine

Wrexham - five

Cardiff - five

Swansea - five

Caerphilly - four

Rhondda Cynon Taf - three

Torfaen - two

Conwy - two

Denbighshire - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Powys - two

Gwynedd - one

Neath Port Talbot - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Monmouthshire - none

Anglesey - none

Flintshire - none

Vale of Glamorgan - none

Bridgend - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - two

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.