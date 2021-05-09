A DRUG dealer swore at the police and called them Nazis and racists after they arrested her for trafficking ecstasy and cannabis.

Natalie Singh was pulled over when she was spotted driving “erratically” on the A4042 dual carriageway near Pontypool in the early hours of the morning.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, said the defendant refused to get out of her Renault Clio and give a breath test just off the Mamhilad roundabout.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “She appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants and officers could see cans in the car.

“The defendant told them she was having a panic attack and refused to provide a specimen.

“She had to be forcibly moved from the vehicle and carried to the police van.”

Mr Ace said the officers found ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of more than £1,000 when they searched Singh’s Clio.

He added: “The defendant later refused to get out of the police vehicle and had to be carried into custody.

“She was being abusive and swearing at officers calling them Nazis and racists.”

The court heard how Singh’s mobile phone was analysed by detectives and drug-related messages found discussing the trade of “Mandy”, another name for ecstasy.

The defendant had also sent out text bombs to 29 recipients offering cannabis for sale.

Singh, 30, of Hamlyn Road, Glastonbury, Somerset, pleaded guilty to possessing a class A and a class B drug with intent to supply.

The offences were committed on August 20, 2019.

The defendant had previous convictions for possessing drugs but not for any trafficking offence.

Phillipa Eastwood, mitigating, said her client had been suffering from anxiety, depression and hallucinations.

Her barrister added that since the long delay in bringing the case to court, the defendant was now free of her addiction to ketamine and alcohol.

Judge Wayne Beard jailed Singh for two years, suspended for two years.

He ordered her to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £149 victim surcharge.

Before she left the dock he told her: “You must stay away from the people and lifestyle that has brought you before the court.”