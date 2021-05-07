THE Masked Dancer is coming soon to ITV and the ITV Hub, a spin-off show following the success of The Masked Singer.

Hot on the heels of hit show The Masked Singer, this new series will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and face masks.

This new series will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and masks, leaving the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

Bringing a wealth of dance expertise to the panel, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will be replacing Rita Ora alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall as they all watch closely to see who knows their sashays from their pliés.

Joel Dommett will present the show that features 12 celebrities stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, here are the characters that will be dancing onto screens:

Tearing up the dancefloor, it's Zip. (ITV)

Sending the audience into a spin, come on y’all and sing it with me, it’s Carwash

Who let the dogs out? It’s Beagle

Introducing a brand-new Nutcracker to the stage, it’s Squirrel

An ex-STRAW-dinary mover that’s the best dancer in their field, it’s Scarecrow

I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie. To the hip hip hop... here comes Frog

They dance to their own beat – it’s Beetroot

Will they have snake hips? Can they be charmed by the music? It’s Viper

You’ve heard of the funky chicken, now meet Rubber Chicken

This beautiful tropical bird migrates to the dance studio during the Spring, it’s Flamingo

Whipped cream and whipping viewers into a dance fueled frenzy, it’s Knickerbocker Glory

They’ll push me and pull you all around the dancefloor, it’s Llama

Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

In March, ITV announced the show will air in late Spring.

At the time, ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, explained the decision to add a new twist to the show that viewers “can’t get enough” of.

“The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colourful guessing game,” she said.

“The Masked Dancer will build on that success and create a new format that will be just as much fun and entertaining for our viewers.”