CONTROVERSIAL traffic lights in Usk will be removed by Monday morning according to Monmouthshire County Council (MCC).

The council confirmed that the traffic lights, on Bridge Street, would be removed by 7am on Monday, May 10, allowing for the return to two-way traffic.

The decision has come following a review of the traffic management system and feedback from businesses and residents.

When the measures were introduced last year, the Covid-19 case rates across the county were significantly higher and the vaccine roll out had not taken place.

Now, with more vehicles on the roads through Usk once again, the council has taken a view that the potential benefits of the temporary traffic measures are being negated by the issues experienced recently by motorists and businesses.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The easing of lockdown restrictions and the reopening of schools and businesses have resulted in increased traffic volumes in Usk and we have been aware of longer queue times and queue lengths along Bridge Street recently.

"We are concerned that with the increased traffic levels, the temporary lights are no longer operating effectively and have concluded that now is the right time to remove them. Although pollution levels remain well below trigger levels, we are also concerned that increased queue lengths could result in a potential impact on air quality.”

“The pavements in Usk are narrow, so we will be reliant on residents and visitors to remember to maintain social distance wherever possible and, where this is not possible, to wear a mask.”

“A combination of the temporary traffic lights, improved signage and increased enforcement have helped reduce the number of lorries exceeding the weight limit of 7.5 tonnes passing through town. The council will continue to work with Usk Town Council and Lorry Watch volunteers to monitor the current regulations, which prohibit lorries exceeding 7.5 tonnes in weight unless they require access for deliveries and loading. We will also continue to work with Gwent Police and GoSafe to ensure the 20mph speed limit in Usk town is observed.”