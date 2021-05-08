THE CHANGES to Whitmore High School in Barry have been unveiled.

These photos - all courtesy of Nigel Forster Photography - show Whitmore High School, which has been been transformed as part of a £30.5 million project that has seen wholesale changes to the school.

The work was carried out under the Vale of Glamorgan Council’s 21st Century Schools programme, a partnership with Welsh Government which involves comprehensive upgrading of educational infrastructure across the county.

Accommodating 1,100 pupils, the work, carried out by Morgan Sindall Construction, has created an ultra-modern learning environment with state-of-the-art facilities.

Teaching space is spread across three storeys, with 70 general classrooms and two drama and activity studios encompassed within the 11,000-metre square site. A specialist suite will also help support students with additional learning needs.

Indoor and outdoor sporting facilities form part of the development and include an all-weather pitch and multi-use games court as well as a central courtyard designated for group learning and informal use.

There is also a music studio - fitted with the latest equipment - a multifunctional hall with retractable seating and a large dining area.

Cllr Lis Burnett, Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for education and regeneration, said: “The new school with its state-of-the-art facilities will see pupils at Whitmore High given the very best platform for success.

“In particular, the provision for children with Additional Learning Needs, along with the music and sporting infrastructure, is of the very highest standard.

“The extensive development taking place is the latest in a far-reaching series of work being carried out under our 21st Century Schools programme that is the most ambitious ever undertaken in the Vale.”

Staff and pupils are now at the new building, which will allow the existing buildings to be demolished and more sport facilities to be created - the total project is due to be complete next Spring (2022).