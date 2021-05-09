THE University of South Wales (USW) has announced that it will be working in partnership with QA Higher Education (QAHE) to deliver an International Pathway College at its Cardiff and Pontypridd campuses.

The pathway and English-language programmes will support students who need to develop their English-language ability and academic study skills to offer guaranteed progression routes into business, computing, engineering, and creative industries, with applied science and sports science on offer at a later date.

QAHE is well-established in the international pathways market, with partnerships in place with Northumbria University, University of Roehampton, and Solent University, as well as other Higher Education partnerships with Ulster University, Middlesex University, and London Metropolitan University.

It has strong international recruitment and marketing capabilities, including a large network of international representatives and a strong track record of progression in the classroom with its university partners. The first cohort of students will commence in autumn 2021.

Professor Julie Lydon, USW Vice-Chancellor, said: “I’m delighted that the University of South Wales has been able to secure this partnership with QAHE, which has a track record of delivering similar provision to overseas students at a number of UK institutions.

“By recognising the needs of a wider section of international students and providing them with the support to reach their potential, we will further enhance our reputation as an international institution that offers world-leading qualifications.

“At USW, we have many years’ experience of providing first-class learning to students from across the globe, and we can use this expertise to ensure these integrated programmes provide the next generation of students with an education that is second to none.”

Growing its international footprint is a strategic priority for USW. As well as supporting the delivery of the wider internationalisation strategy, the partnership will further enhance diversity across the international cohort and provide a new channel of recruitment that will help to future-proof the University against the impacts of Brexit and an increasingly challenging international sector.

Julie Noone, Chief Executive of QAHE, said: “We are delighted to be working with University of South Wales on this new partnership which will provide increased subject and location choices for International students within the QAHE portfolio of partners and courses.

“USW has very strong International ambitions and we are very happy to be working with a new partner with such ambition in this area.

The campuses and range of subjects are outstanding and extremely attractive for International students.”

Further information about the partnership and the courses available are on the QA Higher Education website https://qahighereducation.com/