POLICE have closed the A465.
The road is shut between Rhymney and Tredegar while sheep are removed from the carriageway.
Diversions have been put in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "The A465 between Rhymney and Tredegar is closed both ways whilst sheep are removed.
"Diversions are in place, which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."