POLICE have recovered 59 stolen bicycles from a property in Newport.

Gwent Police are looking to reunite the bikes with their owners following the discovery.

They received information from South Wales Police in relation to a report of a stolen bike in Cardiff on Friday, April 23.

Officers from the Newport east and west neighbourhood policing teams found the bikes during a search of an address in Chepstow Road on May 3 at around 7.45pm.

A 38-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft.

He has been released under investigation.

PC Shafiqul Khan said: “A large number of bicycles were found at this address in Newport during this search and we’re going through the process of identifying which bikes are stolen from those seized.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and our aim is to be able to return them to their rightful owners. We would urge anyone who recognises any of the bikes to get in contact.”

Gwent Police’s ‘We Don’t Buy Crime’ team employs a range of tactics designed to target thieves and other criminals, while also providing advice on crime prevention.

Sergeant Jack Purcell said: “We would advise people to mark their belongings, especially bicycles, with forensic property marking technology, such as SmartWater for example, or a UV pen.

“In the event of an item being stolen by thieves, it means that police can easily identify the property and return it to its owner.”

A full album of the bicycles recovered from the Newport address can be found on Gwent Police's Facebook pages.

If you recognise any of the bikes, you can contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 2100154717 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Please reference the exhibit number if you’re claiming one of the recovered items, and we will require proof of ownership.