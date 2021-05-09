KRISPY Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to Brits as lockdown restrictions ease across the UK.

To celebrate the easing of lockdown and friends and loved ones getting back together, the doughnut chain is accepting a connection as currency in a world first.

Starting from Monday, May 10, and running for a week, Krispy Kreme will spread miles of smiles across the nation and give away up to one million doughnuts.

In order to bag a free Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut all you have to do is come into a Krispy Kreme store and simply safely share how you have connected with someone that has made you smile and features #SmilesAsCurrency.

This can be anything from a social media post, a photo, a message, a joke, or a post-it note.

Connections, whether virtually or in-person, are so important to everyone, so Krispy Kreme wants to celebrate this through this unique initiative and encouraging the nation to smile as they are able to connect again with friends and loved ones again as lockdown lifts.

Recent research from Krispy Kreme has underlined the yearning for connection that Brits have as lockdown lifts, with over half (53 per cent) of Brits saying the thing that they have most looked forward to doing, is seeing friends and family in real life and 48 per cent say it is hugging friends, family and loved ones.



Nadine Singler, Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland’s head of marketing and sustainability said, “We are known the world over for our Original Glazed doughnut and we love seeing people smile and connect whilst they enjoy their doughnuts.

“So, we want to celebrate all of those little things that make you smile by giving away up to 1 million doughnuts in a week to those that connect and smile from cheek to cheek!

“Come on Britain get connecting”.

For more information on the up to one million doughnut give away visit the Krispy Kreme website.