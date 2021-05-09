HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Brian - Brian has come all the way from Romania and is struggling to adapt to kennel life. Needs an experienced home and a patient owner.
Shami - Returned to home because of fear of men, home with no children and someone with some experience to help Shami adapt to home life
Smoke - Gets on well with other dogs, no small furries or young children as can be a bit mouthy. Walks brilliantly on the lead, is an ex-racing greyhound
Seven - A steady, placid boy who loves the comfort of his bed. Needs to learn to walk on a lead in a calm home environment.
Treena - A very playful, energetic young lady who needs a playful friend. She's a little shy and in need of socialisation.