TODAY we travel back to 2004 and the Newport Gateway School Rugby Tournament. These nine pictures show how much fun youngsters get from playing sport together.

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 25-05-04 NEWPORT GATEWAY SCHOOLS RUGBY TOURNAMENT ADAM SEDDON

Adam Seddon

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 25-05-04 NEWPORT GATEWAY SCHOOLS RUGBY TOURNAMENT GAER PRIMARY SCHOOLS BRADLEY WILLIAMS MAKES A BREAK

Bradley Williams, Gaer Primary School

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 25-05-04 NEWPORT GATEWAY SCHOOLS RUGBY TOURNAMENT ST ANDREWS PRIMARY SCHOOLS JOSEPH HOWELLS MAKES A BREAK

Joseph Howells, of St Andrew's Primary School

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 25-05-04 NEWPORT GATEWAY SCHOOLS RUGBY TOURNAMENT MILLBROOK PRIMARY SCHOOLS PATRICK WOOD RUNS IN A TRY

Millbrook Primary School's Patrick Woods runs in a try

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 25-05-04 NEWPORT GATEWAY SCHOOLS RUGBY TOURNAMENT MARSHFIELD'S KURT PARSONS IS TACKLED BY ROGERSTONES LLOYD DAVIES

Marshfield's Kurt Parsons is tackled by Rogerstone's Lloyd Davies

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 25-05-04 NEWPORT GATEWAY SCHOOLS RUGBY TOURNAMENT STEFFAN MORGAN FROM MALPAS CHURCH IN WALES LAUNCHES AN ATTACK

Steffan Morgan from Malpas Church in Wales school launches an attack

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 25-05-04 NEWPORT GATEWAY SCHOOLS RUGBY TOURNAMENT GLASSLWCH 'S DAN STONEMAN

Glasslwch's Dan Stoneman

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 25-05-04 NEWPORT GATEWAY SCHOOLS RUGBY TOURNAMENT GLASSLWCH 'S BEN MOULD

Glasslwch's Ben Mould

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 25-05-04 NEWPORT GATEWAY SCHOOLS RUGBY TOURNAMENT DURHAM ROADS ALEX PHILLIPS

Alex Phillips, Durham Road