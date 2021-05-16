TODAY we travel back to 2004 and the Newport Gateway School Rugby Tournament. These nine pictures show how much fun youngsters get from playing sport together.
Adam Seddon
Bradley Williams, Gaer Primary School
Joseph Howells, of St Andrew's Primary School
Millbrook Primary School's Patrick Woods runs in a try
Marshfield's Kurt Parsons is tackled by Rogerstone's Lloyd Davies
Steffan Morgan from Malpas Church in Wales school launches an attack
Glasslwch's Dan Stoneman
Glasslwch's Ben Mould
Alex Phillips, Durham Road