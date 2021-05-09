IN 2009 Torfaen Playschemes held the Ultimate Beach Party in Pontypool Park. Taking place during the August school holidays, children had a blast playing beach games and making friends. Almost 1,000 children attended the event along with young volunteers who gave their spare time to support the service. Here's a look back at the day.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Approx 800-1000 children from all over Torfaen attending

HOOP: Reagan Mruck having a blast at the Ultimate Beach Party in 2009

Children perfected their hoola hoop skills

POPULAR: The Ultimate Beach Party, a Torfaen Playschemes event

PARTY: L-R, top - Cara Battrick , 17 , Lewis Davies , Heather Brooks , 13 , Bottom row- L-R- Kirsty Jenkins, 14 , Nathan Jenkins , 15 , Bethan Payne , 17

Children enjoying the beach day fun

SKILLS: L-R- Reagan Mruck, 9 , Taylor Mruck , 11 and Chesney NEWTON , 12

It was a chance for children to make friends

FRIENDS: L-R- Tegan Kelleher, 7 , Leah Sims , 8

The beach party took place during the August holidays