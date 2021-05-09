IN 2009 Torfaen Playschemes held the Ultimate Beach Party in Pontypool Park. Taking place during the August school holidays, children had a blast playing beach games and making friends. Almost 1,000 children attended the event along with young volunteers who gave their spare time to support the service. Here's a look back at the day.
Between 800 to 1,000 youngsters took part
Children perfected their hoola hoop skills
The event was attended by nearly 1,000 pupils
Children enjoying the beach day fun
It was a chance for children to make friends
The beach party took place during the August holidays