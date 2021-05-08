A “STUPID and greedy” drug dealer who was caught with designer clothes and shoes is starting a long prison sentence.

Tyler Jones, 26, of Caerleon Road, Newport, who was trafficking cocaine, had a phone on which more than 23,000 calls were over four months.

This suggested he was running a drugs line for those further up the organised crime chain, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Owen Williams said Jones was arrested after a BMW he was travelling in was pulled over by police in Newport last November.

The defendant ran off and was caught by officers following a chase after he tried to get rid of drugs by throwing them down a drain in Camperdown Street.

Police recovered 28 wraps of crack cocaine with a potential street value of £840.

They also found cash on Jones and seized two mobile phones.

Mr Williams said: “Officers found high value clothes and shoes, various designer goods, as well as three fake Rolex watched after a search of the defendant’s home.

“The items seized has a retail value of £8,500.

“Analysis of his mobile phones indicated that he was heavily involved in the supply of class A drugs.

“He made 23,000 phone calls between August and November 2020.

“That abnormally large number supports the fact it was being used as a drugs line.”

Jones pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

The offences were committed between February and November 2020.

The court was told the defendant had previous convictions but none that were relevant to these offences.

Ben Waters, representing Jones, said: “This was unsophisticated offending.

“He is going to become a father in three months.

“The defendant is not going to be present at the birth of his first child and he has no one to blame for that but himself.”

Mr Waters asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

Judge DJ Hale told Jones: “You were making relatively substantial amounts of money.

“You were never near the top of the chain but you weren’t near the bottom either.

“You now realise what you have put at risk by your greed and stupidity.”

Jones was jailed for four years.

He is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on October 1.