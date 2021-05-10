A DRUNKEN thug’s “horrifying” road rage assault led to an elderly man being rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Mantas Narusis smashed 74-year-old driver Alan Hawksworth’s car window with a vodka bottle before punching him 10 times in the face.

The pensioner had to be taken to A&E by police after he had a heart attack as a result of his terrifying ordeal.

Witnesses to the night-time incident in Risca were “distressed” by what they saw, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, said: “It was at around 7.45pm on September 25, 2020 when Mr Hawksworth was driving a Vauxhall Zafira along Commercial Street when the defendant walked out in front of him.

“This caused Mr Hawksworth to break sharply and he shouted out, ‘You idiot!’

“The defendant approached his car and tried to pull down the window.

“He was screaming and shouting at the complainant and had a vodka bottle in his hand.

“The defendant used the bottle to smash the driver side window, showering the victim in fragments of glass.”

Mr Jones added: “The defendant then tried to hit Mr Hawksworth with the bottle but it was dislodged from his hand and fell into the footwell.

“He then punched the victim to the face and struck him 10 times. He was a sitting duck for the punches.

“Witnesses described being distressed at what they saw.”

The prosecutor continued: “A police officer took Mr Hawksworth home but began to see him becoming more poorly and his condition worsening.

“The victim was disorientated and he was taken to A&E.

“He saw a heart specialist who ran tests and confirmed he had suffered a heart attack from the assault and the stress.

“Mr Hawksworth spent four days in hospital.”

Lithuanian national Narusis, 31, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing criminal damage.

The court was told he had a previous conviction for robbery from his homeland.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said: “The defendant is utterly ashamed of himself and wishes to apologise to the victim.

“There is no excuse for his actions.”

Judge DJ Hale told Narusis: “You were drunk and had just bought another bottle of vodka.

“You weren’t even able to cross the road and this man broke so as not to hit you with his car.

“You got annoyed with Mr Hawksworth because he was angry with you for being so stupid.

“He told you in right terms what he thought of you.

“You lost control and you broke his car window with a vodka bottle before you hit him 10 times to the face.

“This must have been horrifying.

“You caused him really unpleasant injuries and the stress of the incident caused him to have a heart attack.”

Narusis was jailed for two years and eight months.

Before he was taken down to the cells, the judge said to the defendant: “You may well find yourself deported after that sentence.”