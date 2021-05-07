A CRASH has closed the A4042.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident and police have closed the road.

The incident has forced the carriageway to shut between Llantarnam and Croesyceiliog.

Diversions have been put in place.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A4042 between Llantarnam & Croesyceiliog.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place."