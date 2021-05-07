A CRASH has closed the A4042.
Emergency services are on the scene of the incident and police have closed the road.
The incident has forced the carriageway to shut between Llantarnam and Croesyceiliog.
READ MORE:
- Senedd Election 2021: Results for constituency and regional seats in Gwent
- Weather warning issued across Gwent this weekend with flooding possible
- Police recover 59 stolen bikes from Newport property - is one yours?
Diversions have been put in place.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A4042 between Llantarnam & Croesyceiliog.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place."