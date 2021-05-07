LABOUR’s Rhianon Passmore has been re-elected as MS for Islwyn.

Ms Passmore will be the second Labour candidate to keep the Islwyn seat which she first won in 2016. Irene James previously held the seat twice in 2003 and 2007. Ms Passmore had 9,962 votes.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus after her win, the MS thanked her supporters, campaign team and the people of Islwyn for re-electing her.

Labour’s @rhi4islwyn speaking to Islwyn voters after retaining her seat in the Senedd #SeneddVote2021 pic.twitter.com/vRn9eq5Pjv — Elizabeth Birt (@ArgusEBirt) May 7, 2021

In her acceptance speech, Ms Passmore also thanked the counters and those involved in the long day, everyone for their support, hard work and dedication and made a pledge to put music first to allow all children to have the opportunity to learn music in schools.

“To the people of Islwyn, I simply want to say a huge thank you," she said. "I’m a girl born here in Pantside in Newbridge. I’ve raised my children in this constituency and I’ve lived for so long here.

“I am so happy and so pleased to be your elected member of the Senedd. Representing you all is the greatest privilege of my life and that you have re-elected me as your member of the Senedd, your Welsh Parliament is a deep honour. Thank you for choosing to put Islwyn first.”

In total 24,631 valid votes were cast in the consistency, a turnout of 42.48 per cent.

Independent candidate Kevin Etheridge finished second with 4,723 votes. He said: “For an independent to get 4,700 votes is great. I am very pleased that the people of Islwyn supported me.”

Rhys Mills of Plaid Cymru came in third with 3,930. He said: “Democracy matters. The institution in Cardiff matters to most of us. You have a job to do and if you do not do it you won’t make the changes in people’s lives.”

Gavin Chambers of the Conservatives came in fourth with 3,894 votes. He said: “I want to thank voters who voted for us. We doubled our vote from the last election.”

The full results in order: