PETER Fox is the new Senedd Member for Monmouth in an election which saw a record turnout in the region.

The Conservative candidate continued his party's hold on the seat which they have maintained since the first Senedd election back in 1999.

However, their majority has been cut since the election in 2016.

Turnout was confirmed as a record 52.8 per cent, up on 48.9 per cent in 2016.

Despite queues and cold weather, the people of the Monmouth constituency were out in their droves to vote.

Mr Fox received 15,332 votes to become the new MS for the region - but the Conservatives' majority has been cut by more than 1,000 votes.

In the previous Senedd election the majority was 5,174, but this time around it has fallen to 3,845.

He said being elected to the office was "a fantastic privilege".

"We were blessed with a fantastic turnout," he said.

"I want to thank a special lady, my wife Joanne, she’s had to put up with me for six horrible weeks, plus 35 years.

"Big thanks to the local Monmouthshire Conservative Association. I want to put on record my thanks to the team.

He also thanked Monmouth MP David TC Davies who had been "a pillar of strength and support" to him during the campaign.

Although this means the Conservatives retained the seat, it does change hands, with former MS Nick Ramsay deselected by the party. Mr Ramsay ran as an Independent, and came fifth, with 1,293 votes.

Mr Fox offered his thanks to all voters, no matter who they voted for.

"Thanks to everyone who turned out and voted," he said.

"It doesn’t matter who they voted for. It was just important that we all turned out.

"I look forward to representing them in the very best way I can and making sure that Monmouthshire’s voice is heard loud and clear.

"This is a new journey for me, after 13 years as leader of Monmouthshire County Council.

"I look forward to the next five years.

"Hopefully we’ll engage with many residents over that time."

The other results in the Monmouth constituency were as follows: