THE South Wales East regional election result will be announced on Saturday.
Verification of votes took place on Friday, with counting to take place today (Saturday).
Four seats are up for grabs in South Wales East.
Votes are cast for parties rather than candidates in the regional list, with votes allocated on a proportional basis.
Seats are allocated based on the order of each party’s list, meaning the first name on each list is the most likely to become an MS, with the second, third and fourth candidates increasingly less likely.