AS WE work our way through the alphabet for our weekly South Wales Argus Camera Club theme, this week we are on B and our members have been as creative as ever. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Bee: Pictured in Cwmbran by Nicky Deacon
Boulders: At Markham. Picture: Gareth James
Bridges: Two of Newport's finest. Picture: Terry Winter
Blue: Forget Me Nots. Picture: Suzanne Williams
Bandstand: Picture by Suzanne Williams
Blossom: Picture by Jaynie Eccles
Best before: 1984. Picture: Kieran Ashman
Boat: House. Picture: Aimee Jayne Fuller
Bench: In Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
Balance: Rogerstone. Picture: Sarah Biggs