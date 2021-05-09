AS WE work our way through the alphabet for our weekly South Wales Argus Camera Club theme, this week we are on B and our members have been as creative as ever. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Bee: Pictured in Cwmbran by Nicky Deacon

Bee: Pictured in Cwmbran by Nicky Deacon

South Wales Argus: Boulders: At Markham. Picture: Gareth James

Boulders: At Markham. Picture: Gareth James

South Wales Argus: Bridges: Two of Newport's finest. Picture: Terry Winter

Bridges: Two of Newport's finest. Picture: Terry Winter

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Blue: Forget Me Nots. Picture: Suzanne Williams

Blue: Forget Me Nots. Picture: Suzanne Williams

South Wales Argus: Bandstand: Picture by Suzanne Williams

Bandstand: Picture by Suzanne Williams

South Wales Argus: Blossom: Picture by Jaynie Eccles

Blossom: Picture by Jaynie Eccles

South Wales Argus: Best before: 1984. Picture: Kieran Ashman

Best before: 1984. Picture: Kieran Ashman

South Wales Argus: Boat: House. Picture: Aimee Jayne Fuller

Boat: House. Picture: Aimee Jayne Fuller

South Wales Argus: Bench: In Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Bench: In Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: Balance: Rogerstone. Picture: Sarah Biggs

Balance: Rogerstone. Picture: Sarah Biggs