VAUGHAN Gething has retained his seat in the Senedd.

Mr Gething, who has represented Cardiff South and Penarth since 2011, has secured his seat by a majority of more than 10,000 votes.

The Labour representative received 13,153 votes.

I spoke with @vaughangething after his win. He said how he did not think at the start of this campaign his majority would exceed 10,000. #SeneddVote2021 pic.twitter.com/xkZEeMMmXq — Brooke (@BrookeBJourno) May 7, 2021

"I'm delighted with the result," he said.

"A really strong showing across Cardiff South and Penarth. When we saw the boxes being opened in Penarth we also saw there was a very strong showing there.

"It was hard to tell how all of the votes scattered amongst the fringe parties, but in the main parties it was clear that we were going to have a good result."

When asked about what is in store for next term, he said: "Well we need to see what the national results are, and I've still got choices to make as the health minister until a new government is formed.

"Some of those are still big and difficult, and I think it's part of the reason why people renwed their faith in us and that is because they recognise there are still challenges to navigate our way through.

"But I really do look forward to within tis next term being able to see people in a more normal way - to go to more community events and have more of the person to person contact we've all missed in this last year and more."

This year saw a sizeable increase in voter turnout with 36,665 votes cast - 44.43 per cent - compared to 39.8 per cent in 2016.

The full results for Cardiff South and Penarth are as follows: