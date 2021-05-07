BARCLAYS bank in Ammanford will close its doors this summer.
In a letter sent out to customers, Barclays said: “The decision to close the branch is never an easy one; we hope other ways of banking help you continue to manage banking with us.
“We’re committed to supporting you and the community as much as we can so, over the coming weeks we’ll be speaking with our customers and contacting members of the local community to understand any concerns they may have about the closure.”
Barclays has announced the closure will take place on Friday, August 6, at midday.
The bank has listed the main reasons why the Ammanford branch is closing, which are listed below:
- The number of counter transactions has gone down in the previous 24 months, and additionally 82 per cent of branch customers also use other ways to do their banking such as online and by telephone.
- Customers using other ways to do their banking has increased by 14 per cent since 2015.
- In the past 12 months, 11 per cent of this branch's customers have been using nearby branches.
- Only 157 customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.
Other branches that Barclays list as nearby are Llandeilo and Gorseinon, which are about seven and ten miles away respectively.
Cashpoints in the town include one at Lloyds Bank on Quay Street and one at the Coop on College Street.
The closest Post Offices are listed as Ammanford and Penybanc.