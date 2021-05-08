LABOUR’S Lee Waters has triumphed in the latest bout of tug of war for the keenly-contested Llanelli Senedd seat.
Mr Waters won the constituency seat, increasing his vote from 10,267 in 2016 to 13,930 this time round.
Plaid Cymru’s Helen Mary Jones was runner-up again. She polled 8,255 votes compared to 9,885 in 2016.
There were eight candidates in the running.
The Llanelli seat has been won twice by Plaid since 1999 – on both occasions by Ms Jones – and now on four occasions by Labour.
Speaking afterwards, Mr Waters said: “I’m staggered by the win. It’s the largest majority ever in Llanelli in devolved elections.
“It’s 10 times my previous majority, I’m blown away by it really.”
Mr Waters said he felt the support from voters was a recognition of the work done by Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford and his team “during very difficult times”, and recognition of the work done in Llanelli locally since 2016.
He added: “And I think it’s a vote of confidence that Welsh Labour have got a programme that will bring deliverable change that will make things better.”
Before Thursday’s election, Ms Jones said she felt there were many able and talented people across Wales who were just struggling to get by.
Mr Waters, in his pre-election comments, said if re-elected he would focus on supporting better quality jobs closer to home, a turnaround plan for Llanelli town centre, and helping constituents get the help they deserved as Wales recovered from the pandemic.
Llanelli Senedd results in full:
- Lee Waters (Lab) 13,930
- Helen Mary Jones (Plaid) 8,255
- Stefan Ryszewski (Con) 4,947
- Howard Lillyman (UKIP Scrap the Assembly) 722
- Gareth Beer (Reform) 672
- Jonathan Burree (Lib-Dems) 606
- Sian Caiach (Gwlad) 544
- Shahana Najmi (Independent) 542
Turnout 47.98%