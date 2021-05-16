AFTER patiently waiting for the time to come, pubs and self-catering campsites have now reopened in Wales.

Many campsites are getting booked up already.

However, Camplify, the UK’s fastest growing campervan and motorhome sharing community, have listed some of the best campsites in Wales that are in close proximity to the pub.

Visit www.camplify.co.uk to discover a selection of local campervans and motorhomes to get you there!

1. Family-run, campervan fun in Pembrokeshire

Located between the historic capital of St David’s and the harbourside town of Milford Haven, The Rising sun’s spacious beer garden, ideal location and charming onsite restaurant are the key to bringing campervanning holidays to life. Plus the toilets, hot showers and laundry facilities mean you don’t have to miss any of your day-to-day comforts whilst caravanning. Head to nearby breathtaking natural destinations such as Pembrokeshire’s award-winning blue flag beaches along or family friendly amusements such as Folly Farm Adventure Park. The Rising Sun Touring Caravan Park and Campsite: £30.00 per pitch, per night in July and August. For more information visit www.therisingsun-west.co.uk

2. Explore the epic Brecon Beacons and beautiful borderlands

If you’re located on the other side of the country, this Rising Sun Campsite might be a more suitable option for your campervan vacation. Not far from the beautifully wild landscape of Welsh and English border in Monmouthshire and on the fringes of the unbeatable Brecon Beacons National Park, head to The Rising Sun, Camping & Caravan Site in Oakley the Van. Hike the dramatic landscapes along the historic Offa’s Dyke National Trail or ascend the heights towards the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain. Return to tuck into dinner from the onsite restaurant, served in the spacious beer garden. The Rising Sun Campsite, £25 per night (two guests plus electric hook-up; additional guests £5 per person per night). For more information visit www.therisingsunpandy.com

3. Lakeside staycations near Snowdonia National Park

The epic mountain views and a lakeside location aren’t your usual facilities whilst caravanning, but pub-come-campsite, Y Giler Arms stands out from the rest. Only a stone’s throw from Snowdonia National Park and a few miles from the lovely little village Betws-y-Coed, pitch up and enjoy a lakeside pint at this friendly North Wales pub campsite.

Serving up award-winning real ale, fine wines and home-cooked food, and to top it off, it's also dog-friendly! Price: from £15 per night; hook-up £5pn. For more information visit www.giler.co.uk/Campsite/

4. Surfing into summer fun in South Wales

Only half a mile from the beautiful golden beaches at Dunraven Bay, Three Golden Cups Pub and Campsite in Bridgend is a haven for beach bums and watersports enthusiasts. The super sustainable and low-impact site sits on Wales’ Heritage Coastline, not far from the popular seaside town of Porthcawl. Stroll the cliffs of Southerndown, relax on the beach or ride the waves at the on-site surf school. In the evenings the pub comes alive with jukebox tunes and even live music performances, enjoy delicious home cooked meals then cosy up in your campervan for a restful night's sleep. Starts from £17 per night. Visit www.thethreegoldencups.co.uk/campsite

5. Mountain hikes and microbrewery tours at Snowdonia Parc

If you consider yourself a bit of a craft beer connoisseur, then a campervan break at the North Wales based Snowdonia Parc might be to your taste. Pitch up your campervan and make the most of stunning mountain views, the tranquil riverside setting and an authentic Welsh microbrewery famous for its range of delicious, award-winning real ales. Stroll across the untouched landscapes at the foot of Snowden or hop on a traditional steam train with the Welsh Highland Railway to explore the nearby towns of Caernarfon and Porthmadog. After you’ve worked up a thirst, sample the delicious ales produced at the microbrewery. Find out more at www.snowdonia-park.co.uk/campsite