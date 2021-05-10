MORE than 300 fundraisers throughout Wales have raised more than £25,000 by taking part in the Wales Air Ambulance’s special 20th birthday challenge.
In March, the charity, with a base in Welshpool, launched the My20 to acknowledge the Wales Air Ambulance’s milestone 20th anniversary.
Participants were given the opportunity to set themselves a challenge, task or activity which related to the number 20, to complete during the month of March.
The fundraisers included people of all ages with the youngest taking part aged just six months, they chose a variety of different fundraising activities including, beach cleans, knitting premature baby hats, arts and crafts, reading 20 books in 20 days, walking or running 20 miles and baking 20 cakes.
Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance’s fundraising manager, said: “Congratulations to everyone who took part in My20.
“The special fundraiser was set up to mark our 20th anniversary and the public supported us by raising an amazing £25,539.
“The fundraiser allowed people of all ages to get creative and enjoy an activity, challenge or task that they picked themselves.
“This time the fundraisers were in control of their own event, which has proved to be a huge success.
“It was lovely to see children, as well as grandparents, getting creative to raise much-needed funds for our lifesaving charity. Thank you to everyone who took part or donated to the My20 fundraiser.”